Panthers planning to go to Wofford for training camp again

Getty Images

As long as they’ve been in business, the Panthers have gone away for training camp.

That streak will eventually end when their new practice facility in nearby Rock Hill, S.C. is completed, but it’s not going to be ready until the summer of 2022.

Thus, they’re planning to go back to Wofford College in Spartanburg for at least one more year and are discussing a contract now, according to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

The team’s contract with Wofford expired last summer. They’ve always gone to camp at the school, largely because former owner Jerry Richardson went to college there.

When the contract was up, new owner David Tepper said they’d either go back to Wofford or train at their new bubble at Bank of America Stadium until the Rock Hill facility was ready.

The trend for teams league-wide is to stay in their own facilities for training camps, with the Bears recently announcing they’d stay at Halas Hall this summer, ending an 18-year run in Bourbonnais, Ill.