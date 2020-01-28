Raheem Mostert, Damien Williams were teammates in Miami in 2015

Getty Images

Both of the starting running backs in Super Bowl LIV played on the 2015 Miami Dolphins, and they’re looking forward to meeting up in Miami once again on Sunday.

Mostert said at Super Bowl Opening Night that he and Williams have maintained a close friendship since 2015, along with the other running backs who were on that team, including Jay Ajayi and Lamar Miller. Mostert said he and Williams are planning to get together for a meal in Miami when both teams have some free time.

“We’re all really close,” Mostert said. “It feels great. We talked the other day.”

Despite having two running backs good enough to start in a Super Bowl, those 2015 Dolphins did not run the ball particularly well, and Williams and Mostert were afterthoughts. Williams ran the ball just 16 times for 59 yards all season, while Mostert was used exclusively on special teams and never carried the ball for the Dolphins.