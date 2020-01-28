Report: Texans promote D’Anton Lynn to DB coach with Anthony Midget joining Titans

Getty Images

The Texans made a big change to the top of their football operations department by naming head coach Bill O’Brien their General Manager on Tuesday and they made a less dramatic change to the coaching staff.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has promoted D’Anton Lynn to secondary coach. Lynn, who is the son of Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, joined the Texan as an assistant secondary coach in 2018.

Lynn takes the place of Anthony Midget, who Wilson reports is leaving the team for the same position with the Titans. The Titans had to fill that spot after Kerry Coombs opted to take a coordinator position at Ohio State earlier this month.

There have been other changes to the Texans defensive coaching staff this offseason. Anthony Weaver moved from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator with former coordinator Romeo Crennel reportedly moving into another role in the organization.