Richard Sherman wanted to put Jim Harbaugh out of the league

Posted by Charean Williams on January 28, 2020, 11:40 AM EST
Getty Images

Richard Sherman wants to make one thing clear: His hatred of the 49ers stemmed from his disdain for Jim Harbaugh when he was head coach in San Francisco. Sherman never held any animosity against the organization itself.

“I wanted to put him out of the league,” Sherman said at Super Bowl opening night, via Phil Barber of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “And once I got that done, I had no animosity toward the 49ers organization.”

Sherman played for Harbaugh at Stanford, and the 49ers cornerback said earlier this season that Harbaugh accused Sherman of quitting on his teammates by undergoing season-ending surgery in 2008. Sherman, then a wide receiver, wasn’t allowed to play offense in his redshirt junior year and fell to the fifth round in the draft.

Thus, Sherman left college with bad feelings toward his head coach.

“There is nothing to mend,” Sherman said, via KNBR. “The bridge was burned down, torn down and built another bridge at another place, but the bridge in this particular relationship will never be rebuilt. I don’t think he is interested in it, and I’m not interested in it.”

Sherman signed with the 49ers in 2017, three years after Harbaugh left. Harbaugh’s former team and Sherman’s current team now is back in the Super Bowl.

Sherman couldn’t be happier about the way it’s turned out.

“They may put me in the dictionary next to ‘irony’ at some point after this story is written,” Sherman said, via ninersnation.com. “At the end of the day, I’m a football player. I’m here to help my team win. Whether it’s the San Francisco 49ers, or whoever I’m playing with. Jed [York] had a funny story about when I was coming out because they [San Francisco] had a higher draft grade on me than most teams, and Harbaugh came and took me off the draft board, and he was really upset about that.”

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Richard Sherman wanted to put Jim Harbaugh out of the league

  4. Harbaugh left the NFL and still made millions and would be welcomed back if he decides to come back. When Sherman leaves the NFL he won’t be making anything.

  7. Sherman talks too much. He’s one of the most self-absorbed players in the NFL. The NFL will be better when he is fully retired & just another after thought.

  8. “I wanted to put him out of the league,” Sherman said at Super Bowl opening night, via Phil Barber of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “And once I got that done, I had no animosity toward the 49ers organization.”

    Is he taking credit for Harbaugh not being in the league anymore? I know Sherm is very intelligent and everything but he has got to be one of the biggest blowhards around.

  9. “I wanted to put him out of the league,” …. “And once I got that done,….

    If I’m to understand this correctly, Sherman is taking responsibility for Harbaugh’s absence from the NFL? Did Sherman convince the York family to end their employment relationship with Harbaugh? Did Sherman convince the other 31 owners to avoid hiring him? Well this sounds a bit like Collusion! Is Harbaugh being blackballed? With the turnover at HC and the utter lack of high end personnel at the HC position, surely someone with Jim Harbaugh’s pedigree could land a job! THERE ARE NOT 32 HEAD COACHES THAT ARE BETTER THAN JIM HARBAUGH

  10. Harbaugh put himself out of the league, and pretty soon Michigan will put Harbaugh out of the Big 10.

  11. Some might say that harboring resentment over something that happened 12+ years ago is a sign of immaturity, but then again, it’s Dick Sherman we’re talking about here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!