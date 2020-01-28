Rob Gronkowski expects Tom Brady to explore his options

Posted by Charean Williams on January 28, 2020, 4:13 PM EST
Like just another pair of football fans hanging out, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Johnson discussed Tom Brady‘s future on Monday night. Except Gronkowski has more insight into Brady than most.

“Gronkowski and I were talking about it last night,” Johnson said Tuesday during the Fox Sports news conference. “He thinks he’s going to explore his options. I personally think he’ll stay right there in New England. I don’t know, though.”

Gronkowski spent nine years with Brady before the tight end retired after the 2018 season. Brady doesn’t appear ready to retire, but free agency looms in March.

Thus, Brady could end up finishing his career elsewhere.

“I really haven’t talked to Tom like that. I did talk to him after the game. Just talked,” Gronkowski said. “Wasn’t even all about football. Some of it was just about life. But you know, I truly believe he deserves the opportunity to go explore and see what’s out there. He’s been playing for so long, and just the way he’s been playing and the level he’s been playing at, he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market. I mean, why wouldn’t you? You’ve never done it before in your career, and he’s going to be a free agent for the first time ever. So good for him. Go test out the market and then do what’s best for himself. That’s the decision he has to make is what’s best for himself; what’s best for his family; what he feels like he’s going to love. That’s all up to Tom. He’s a grown man, and he’ll be able to make that decision on his own.”

Joe Montana, who spent his final two years in Kansas City after a Hall of Fame career in San Francisco, publicly advised Brady to finish his career in New England.

After 20 years with the Patriots, Brady would look strange in another team’s uniform.

“You know it’s always strange no matter who the player is,” Gronkowski said. “If you see a player playing on a team for 10 years and go to another team, it’s always strange at first. But you know everyone gets used to after a little bit. It would definitely be strange, I would say, if that happens. For a couple of weeks, it may be strange. But everyone adapts like any other time it happens.

21 responses to "Rob Gronkowski expects Tom Brady to explore his options

  3. In other news, Rob Gronkowski is trying to stay relevant 1 year into his retirement. Kittle is the new Gronk, bye-bye old Gronk.

  5. Please, no more Brady what-if stories. Nothing is real news until: A) he signs a new contract, or B) the new league year starts. The speculation is getting annoying, we can wait 6 weeks.

    Thank you in advance!

  6. why would he test the market at 43 after 20 years with the same time. Stupid. It will be a circus if he switches teams, especially if he goes to the chargers, ugh.

  8. daytontriangles says:
    January 28, 2020 at 4:18 pm
    Brady’s best option is to retire a Patriot, be that now or in a year, and then let the various networks throw millions at him to be an analyst.

    

    You don’t know what’s best for Tom Brady at all.

  9. It just doesn’t make sense for a 42 year old player to test the market unless he feels that his current team no longer wants to make a commitment to him.

  11. There arent a ton of options. He needs a team ready to compete, with an opening at QB or a QB the team would be ready to move on from. So no rebuilding teams or teams with young QBs they just invested in. No team with a QB thats strongly anchored.

    I know some ppl speculate the Raiders. I dont like it but OK. Then what else? I think LA Chargers, Saints best option if Brees retires, Colts possible, Bucs possible. Bears maybe but they already said they are commited to Trubisky for 2020.

  12. Will Tom stay or will Tom go?
    When we hear it from Tom, then we will know.
    Another month of suspense, stay strong Pats nation
    Until then, it’s all speculation.

  14. Tom. Talk to the Chargers. They need a marquee player going into a new season with a brand new stadium and they must increase their following in the L.A. market. They have a pretty solid team right now and you could probably get $75 million over two years in a heart beat. Rivers was shown the door and you hold the cards Thomas. Play em’. They need you more then you need them.

  15. No way Brady “tests the market”. If he hits free agency, he is 100000% gone.

    If Pats do not re-sign Brady before March 18th, he carries a $13mil cap hit next year against the Pats no matter where he plays or even if he retires.

    Pats would not be able to afford him next year if he “tests the market” and then wanted to come back.

  16. What a lunkhead.
    —————-

    We all agree that you are. A very jealous lunkhead at that.

  17. Just want to remind everyone this will come down to money and what Brady wants out of the last 2 seasons of his career.

    I also don’t think it’s illegal for Kraft to verbally commit to Brady getting a piece of ownership AFTER Brady retires, as part of this current negotiation.

    In other words, this Brady likely looking for the ego stroke, otherwise it makes absolutely no sense to uproot your family for just 1-2 years of inferior environmental support within an organization.

    We’ll know soon, though. The deadline appears to be on the table so Brady can’t hijack NE’s FA pool of money and cap situation (regardless of what that is). Gronk did that and I am pretty sure it wasn’t well received by management.

  18. Chill_Mickelson says:
    January 28, 2020 at 4:45 pm
    No way Brady “tests the market”. If he hits free agency, he is 100000% gone.

    If Pats do not re-sign Brady before March 18th, he carries a $13mil cap hit next year against the Pats no matter where he plays or even if he retires.

    Pats would not be able to afford him next year if he “tests the market” and then wanted to come back.

    

    ——————————-

    Correct.

    We’ll know prior to 3.18.

    No way BB is taking on a cap hit without knowing he’s actually choosing to leave. It’s about the knowledge of the dollars that you’re working with there more than anything.

