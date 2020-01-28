Rob Gronkowski has no regrets about retiring but leaves door open for return

Getty Images

This time a year ago, Rob Gronkowski was on the podium at the Patriots’ media availability for Super Bowl LIII. Today, he conducted interviews at Fox Sports’ media availability.

The tight end announced in March he was retiring after nine NFL seasons.

“Oh, no, not at all. No regrets at all,” Gronkowski said. “Feeling good. I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I knew that that’s where I was headed, and no regrets at all, man. Been having a good year. I felt like that was the time. Had a month or so after the season and just felt like that was the time. Feels good to know that it was a good decision.”

Gronkowski, though, still is not closing the door on a return to the NFL.

There was speculation he might come back late in the 2019 season to help the Patriots’ playoff push. He didn’t.

But he might one day.

“Oh, man, I don’t know,” Gronkowski said. “I’m a young guy — 30 years old. I still love to workout, stay in shape. Like I said, I’ve answered this question many, many times. I will never say complete no, because I love playing sports. I love competing. It’s still what I do to this day. No matter what it is. If I’m out playing basketball. I’ll answer this the same how I always answer it: If I ever come back, and I feel like I have that passion, that strong passion for a continued time, not just one day or like one hour, like, I need to play football again, and I’m talking about continued passion for about a good week or a good month or so. Then, I would think about truly coming back to football.

“As of right now, I’m set where I’m at. But I know I’m a young guy, and I still love to stay in shape and compete, so if that passion, that fire ever comes back, then that’s when I would come back to football.”