Texans continue making staff changes

The Texans continue to shake up their front office.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have fired director of player engagement J.J. Moses, along with other staffers in the latest purge.

Also leaving the team are assistant strength and conditioning coach/performance therapist Billy Voltaire, assistant strength coach Jason George, executive assistant for football administration Eva Graham, and pro and college scouting administrative assistant Amber Davies.

While none of those are headline names in their own right, they continue a pretty clear pattern of shuffling in the front office.

They were already playing without a General Manager (coach Bill O’Brien has taken on those duties and there’s no suggestion they’re hiring one), as former Patriots staffer/character coach Jack Easterby has moved in as executive vice president of team development.

The Texans have also let go senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen (their contract negotiator), and outside linebackers coach-senior defensive assistant John Pagano. They also replaced veteran defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel with line coach Anthony Weaver.