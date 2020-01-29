Adam Gase regrets freezing out Damien Williams in Miami

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Damien Williams may not have the kind of motivation as his friend Raheem Mostert, as he hasn’t been cut six times in his career.

But Williams does have a bit of a grudge he carries around, in case he ever gets complacent.

Williams told Jim Trotter of NFL Network that he’s still bothered by the way things ended in Miami, after the Dolphins let him walk into free agency.

He had suffered a shoulder injury during the 2017 season, but then-coach Adam Gase (now with the Jets) said the the team planned to bring him back. But after Williams had surgery, Gase wouldn’t take his calls.

“That really hurt,” Williams said. “I was there four years and gave Miami my all. I still have not spoken to him to this day. That hurt me because me and Gase were cool.”

Gase said he regretted the way things ended, and that he has tried to reach Williams but hasn’t been able to.

“I’m super happy for the guy. He played his ass off for me,” Gase said. “Do I wish I would have handled it better? Yeah. Looking back on it, I wish I would have handled it differently. I hate the fact that I haven’t talked to him.”

Gase said he hopes to reach out after the Super Bowl to mend fences with Williams. By that time, his former running back may have enjoyed the best revenge possible.