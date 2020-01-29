Alvin Kamara: We need to print some money to keep Brees, Bridgewater, Hill

Getty Images

The Saints do not have a quarterback under contract for next season. Drew Brees will either retire or return to the Saints.

Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater are scheduled to become free agents.

Whatever the Saints do, it’s going to get expensive.

“We have got to print some more money, but you know Drew has a great career,” running back Alvin Kamara told Mike Florio and Chris Simms on PFT. “Everybody wondering now what Drew is going to do, and I always say it he can play as long as he wants to and Teddy we saw what he did when he had to answer the call and then Taysom he is like the jack of all trades and he does it all.”

Bridgewater went 5-0 in Brees’ absence this season.

The Saints believe they have their quarterback of the future already on the roster in Hill. Hill had 46 touches for 390 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season, while also completing 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards.

“I mean yeah, he a freak, for real,” Kamara said of Hill. “The dude works hard and works his tail off and he deserves everything that he gets and you know three talented dudes, and we will see how it shakes out.”

The Saints aren’t likely to keep all three, and if Brees doesn’t retire, Bridgewater would seem to be the most likely to leave.