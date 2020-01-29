Andy Reid happy to have Chiefs practice in 80-degree heat

Getty Images

Temperatures reached 80 degrees in Miami today, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid thought those were ideal conditions for his team to get an outdoor practice in.

“They loved it,” Reid told pool reporter Dan Pompei. “They got a little sunshine, so they loved it.”

The Chiefs practiced without pads, as they usually do on Wednesdays, and Reid said he thought the team’s execution was good, and the Dolphins’ practice facility had everything they needed.

“The people here have been great, and the Dolphins people have been phenomenal,” he said.

Newly elected Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dolphins and before that won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys, attended practice in his role as part of the FOX Sports broadcast team, and Reid asked Johnson to address his players about preparing for the Super Bowl.