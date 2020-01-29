Andy Reid proud to see “growth” in Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

The Chiefs never wavered in their faith in Tyreek Hill, even as the receiver spent last offseason away from the team during an investigation into child abuse allegations against him.

He returned in time for training camp after the NFL determined they could not conclude that Hill violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. The Chiefs later signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

Hill said earlier this week he has become a better father and a better man.

Andy Reid agrees with that assessment.

“Tyreek’s done a nice job with having signed the contract but also his life off the field and managing that,” Reid said Wednesday, via NFL.com. “I’m proud of him for that, to see growth in somebody. You like to see that with these young guys. He’s doing well as a father, and he’s doing well as a football player, and we’re lucky to have him.”

Hill rewarded the Chiefs with a fourth career Pro Bowl this season.