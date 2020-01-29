As Eliot Wolf leaves the Browns, Ron Wolf blasts “out of control” analytics

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2020, 5:39 PM EST
The Browns and assistant general manager Eliot Wolf parted ways today, and in related news, Wolf’s father had some harsh criticism for the Browns’ analytics-heavy approach to building their team.

Ron Wolf, the Hall of Fame former General Manager of the Packers, told Chris Mortensen of ESPN that he disdains the way analytics have affected both football and baseball. Wolf said the Browns and other teams that embrace analytics are “out of control.”

“When something goes wrong, who takes responsibility?” Wolf said. “Their answer: ‘Well, that’s what the data told us.’ What a crock. That’s what got ’em 1-31.”

Ron Wolf certainly has an old-school approach to the game, and it served him well during his tenure in the NFL, which spanned most of the second half of the 20th Century. But in the 21st Century, analytics are an increasingly important part of the NFL. The Browns’ failures don’t negate that.

29 responses to “As Eliot Wolf leaves the Browns, Ron Wolf blasts “out of control” analytics

  2. Nothing like hearing the rantings of an out of touch old man. Sounds like Mr Wolf should consider a sending career in politics. Then he can tell us more about how it was back in “his” day.

  6. There’s a Social Hysteria over Big Data but often makes people focus on minor details to a point where the Big Picture is completely lost.

  7. Old man hates analytics while exercising nepotism to get his son into the business? I, for one, am shocked

  8. Eliot Wolf was a bright guy for the Packers who was just a little too young for GM/Head of Football Operations role at the time, and obviously Gutekunst has been a fantastic selection for GB and helping orchestrate their turnaround. Now he’s lost the battle again, only to analytics. Can Eliot Wolf find greener pastures on his 3rd crack??

  9. “But in the 21st Century, analytics are an increasingly important part of the NFL. The Browns’ failures don’t negate that.”

    And analytics surely don’t explain it either. Dumb picks and decisions and an owner who has not hired the right people. There. No analytics about that.

  11. Some analytics in football is okay but when you heavily depend on it to be the focal point of all your football decisions then you’re destined for failure. Case in point the Cleveland Browns

  12. I work for a large corporation that has always been statistic heavy in its decision making. And there is some success that comes from it. But what is now being identified is there is also a plateau that comes with it. In a world of people numbers will only get you so far. Then to achieve true excellence a focus on people is required to push success.
    That is what you hear when players talk about the great teams that are always successful. Culture, good locker rooms, etc.
    It’s not Madden. People arent a formula.

  13. He’s right. Numbers can guide your gut/eyes/IQ and it can reinforce those same things as well. But ultimately sports are played by humans. They are unpredictable no matter how many variables you are able to fit into an equation. I wouldn’t let analytics make any decision solely by themselves and I probably wouldn’t make a decision without referencing analytics either. It’s the balance and mindset to not let any one method or way of doing things become your dogma.

  14. Analytics has it’s place and it’s value but the be all end all is a big mistake, especially in football which is a much more emotion driven sport than baseball.

  15. Until someone figures out how to quantify the moron factor, which seems to run rampant with some owners and GMs, into the analytics that works the analytics at best will be misguided but should count on being blatantly wrong most of the time. The Browns are the prime example.

  16. NFL has always used analytics. Kicker that only makes 50% of his kicks gets cut. Receiver that drops 3 out of 10 passes without 4.3 speed does not go in the first round. Another buzz word for looser teams to express effort toward a turnaround.

  17. Analytics won’t tell you what to do if your right tackle keeps getting beat by the DE.

    Analytics does not take into consideration every factor that matters.

    Not a complete waste of time, but not the best use of time either.

  21. If the Browns trade down from pick #10, then chances are they still can’t properly evaluate talent and will take the analytical (easy) way out of grabbing an extra pick that they’ll blow again later.

  22. What that tells you is that apparently multiple personnel types like Eliot Wolf are getting consistently overruled by Moneyball. and George Paton was likely told that Moneyball is going to have some kind of power or ability to overrule him as well. After all, why would you do 2 interviews only to pull out, unless you found out something u didn’t like. and based on Ron Wolf’s frustration that is likely their reliance on a baseball analytics guy. I think the extent of analytics should be PFF, don’t listen to baseball people…

  23. Thank you Cleveland for still being Cleveland. Analytics show you have been the same forever. Is it me or does anyone else sincerely feel sorry for Browns (and Lion’s) fans? How truly inept can you be? DePodesta was in the front office of the Indian, A’s, Mets,Dodgers and Browns using his amazing cutting edge analytical data. Due to this those teams racked up massive amounts of championships I suppose.

  25. Analytics is one’s interpretation, assessment and philosophy of data presented. It really depends upon how much one values and trusts of another’s analytical skills.

  26. Ron Wolf might be an old tired guy and protecting his kid but he is also correct. There is a place for analytics in football; however unlike baseball football is a team sport. Football requires systems and players moving together. Baseball is pitcher versus hitter and moving your defense. You still need the football guys which the Browns are throwing out.

  27. I like the old fashioned “gut feel” approach. Analylitcs don’t can’t measure a players attitude or heart…..

  29. PeDodesta and his anaylics all put into an algorithm spell a few things for the Browns.
    No Super Bowl, a continued decade long rebuild, high draft picks, and the short life on any coach that steps foot on Brown soil.

