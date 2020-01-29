Browns fire Alonzo Highsmith, uncertainty about Eliot Wolf’s future

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
The Browns have a new General Manager and they’ll be making some more hires in the personnel department soon.

Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan reported on Wednesday that the team has fired vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith. That report was followed by one from Chris Mortensen of ESPN that added assistant G.M. Eliot Wolf to the list of people who won’t be back in Cleveland next season, but backtracked a short time later to report that no final decision has been made.

Highsmith and Wolf each joined the Browns before the 2018 season. Both had worked with former Browns General Manager John Dorsey in Green Bay earlier in their careers and Dorsey brought them on shortly after he got the job.

It’s unsurprising that the changes in Cleveland would include parting ways with people tied so closely to Dorsey, although it remains to be seen just how sweeping those changes are going to be.

  1. here comes another season of disarray. the formula for success is not difficult: make good hires, win games, keep those hires, develop consistency, build a culture. no one in this organization seems to have a plan. and that starts at the top.

  4. Dumb move to dump Highsmith, and it will be an even dumber move to fire Eliot Wolf. Andrew Berry would rather draft another bust like Corey Coleman than listen to actually qualified talent evaluators.

  5. That’s pretty crappy considering Highsmith just turned down a chance to work for his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, to remain with the Browns. I hope he still has a chance to get that job.

  6. Turning over the compost heap that is Cleveland Browns management. NFL please remove Haslam from ownership. Give the team to the homeless guy, he couldn’t do any worse.

  7. Like I said yesterday, Haslem never wanted to get rid of his old structure, but Dorsey told him to. Also, Sashi Brown will be part of this whether Brown fans realize it yet or not. This is the same old front office just with Berry at GM, a position he’s failed up to from his track record in assembling talent for the 1-31 Browns and being Grigson’s right hand man during the Colts demise as they got Andrew Luck out of the league 10 years too early. That light at the end of the tunnel Brown fans is a train, lol.

  tylawspick6 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Classic nepotism.I laughed at the Dorsey and Wolf hires when they happened. I still laugh.

    * * * * *

    Not sure what you’re laughing at. Ron Wolf is a retired HOF’er that never worked for the Browns, so calling it “classic nepotism” is just ridiculous. Eliot Wolf has been attending the combine and scouting players since he was in high school, which is longer than most GMs in the league. He’s not a bad guy to have on staff guiding talent evaluation and deserves to be a GM someday soon.

  9. Stefanski better be a hell of a coach cuz all the football people are being run off by the analytics folks…

