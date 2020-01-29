Browns hiring Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Browns have hired Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com reports.

They also have hired Jeff Howard as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Van Pelt, 49, is leaving Cincinnati after two seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the Bengals.

He becomes the fourth coordinator for Baker Mayfield, who also has had Todd Haley, Freddie Kitchens and Todd Monken.

Van Pelt has spent only one season as a coordinator, with that coming in 2009 in Buffalo when he also served as the quarterbacks coach. He has coached quarterbacks in Buffalo, Tampa Bay and Green Bay as well as Cincinnati.

He coached Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay from 2014-17.

Van Pelt coached the running backs in Green Bay in 2012-13, the only two seasons of his coaching career when he wasn’t a quarterbacks coach.

The Steelers made him an eighth-round choice in 1993. He spent eight seasons as a backup quarterback, throwing 16 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Van Pelt will join Mike Priefer and Joe Woods as the team’s coordinators. Priefer will lead the special teams and Woods will leave San Francisco, where he is defensive backs coach, after Super Bowl LIV to become the Browns’ defensive coordinator.