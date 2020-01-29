Dak Prescott still optimistic Cowboys deal will get done

Getty Images

In advance of what could be one of the wildest free agency periods for quarterbacks ever, Dak Prescott remains positive that he’s not going to be part of the drama.

Prescott told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that he still expects something to work out with the Cowboys before the start of free agency.

“I’ve got confidence something will get done,” Prescott said. “We’ll just leave it there. Obviously being the Cowboys quarterback is second to none. There are very few positions in all of sports that are comparable to it. So when you put that in perspective, my mindset is to be in Dallas. And I’ve got the confidence in my team to get something done and the confidence in the Cowboys that we’ll be able to.”

He didn’t want to delve too deeply into details or timelines, and there’s not much point in that at the moment anyway, so far from the opening of shopping season in mid-March. But he’s also dealing from a position of strength, which might help ease his mind.

But the Cowboys have a long list, and have made it clear that keeping Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper were the top two priorities. They can use the franchise tag to make sure they retain Prescott while working on a long-term deal, keeping him out of a deep pool of possibilities — with names like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, and Ryan Tannehill set to be free agents, and other big names such as Cam Newton potentially available.

“It is gonna be wild,” Prescott said of the pending market at his position. “But for me, as I said, I hope I am where I am, but it’s definitely going to be interesting, it’s going to be exciting and it’s great for this league.”

And if the Cowboys ever justify the faith that has been spoken of by both sides, it will be a lucrative one for Prescott.