Dee Ford on trade from Kansas City: Who doesn’t want to play in the Bay?

Getty Images

Dee Ford spent five seasons in Kansas City, making 30.5 sacks. The edge rusher left with one big box unchecked, but it was time for a change.

So when the Chiefs traded him to the 49ers in the offseason, Ford welcomed the move.

“I felt like my chapter had been written in Kansas City,” Ford said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I saw a lot of opportunity on the defensive line, with [Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner] – he was coming off his best year — and [Solomon Thomas]. I remembered a lot about the time we played San Francisco in Kansas City in 2018 and I knew they lost a quarterback but still were in a lot of games. And, come on, who doesn’t want to play in the Bay? It wasn’t a hard decision. My gut was just saying it was right.”

The 49ers gave Ford a five-year, $88 million deal. He made 6.5 sacks in 11 regular-season games, missing five games with a hamstring injury, and added a sack in the postseason.

Ford believes he is where he belongs.

“I’m being honest when I say this: It just felt like home,” Ford said. “I had my daughter in April, so I showed up late to the offseason program. They were already training and they just threw me right in the mix. I was quickly just laughing and joking and having a good time. We shared knowledge of fundamentals, what we like to do and how we like to rush. I was just one of the guys. The rest is history.”