Eddy Pineiro expects another kicking competition

The Bears spent much of last offseason trying to find the right kicker to take into the regular season and they ran through a lot of options before settling on Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro started out well and hit a game-winning field goal in Week Two before a rougher stretch that included multiple games with multiple missed kicks, including a miss against the Chargers on the final play of a 17-16 loss. He didn’t miss any kicks over the final five weeks to finish the year 23-of-28 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points.

The strong finish isn’t enough for Pineiro to think that he’ll be handed the job in 2020.

“Last year I had to compete against eight different guys, so I don’t think that’s going to change,” Pineiro said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Hopefully it’s not eight again, but I definitely expect competition. If I’m the only guy, that would be a blessing, but I expect competition. They’ve always got guys to compete against you.”

Given the other needs on the roster and Pineiro’s overall performance, it seems unlikely that the Bears will spend quite as much time kicking tires on kickers this time around.