Eliot Wolf is out in Cleveland also

Earlier this afternoon came reports that in addition to firing vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith, the Browns were also letting assistant General Manager Eliot Wolf go.

That was followed by a clarification that Wolf might not be gone yet.

Now, he is.

According to multiple reports, Wolf is parting ways with the Browns, as they rebuild the front office again under new G.M. Andrew Berry.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN said the Browns wanted Wolf to stay, as the team met with him this afternoon, before he chose to leave.

Considering both Highsmith and Wolf were brought to Cleveland by former G.M. John Dorsey, it’s no surprise that they didn’t survive the latest changeover in administrations. But the way this one went down also speaks to the possibility that the new front office has yet to turn dysfunction into function.