Full practices for Chris Jones, Travis Kelce Wednesday

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said this week that the team has no medical concerns and the first injury report ahead of Super Bowl LIV shows that nothing’s changed on that front.

All 53 players on the active roster fully participated in Wednesday’s practice. Four of them wound up on the injury report, including defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce.

Jones has been dealing with a calf injury during the postseason and he missed the divisional round win over the Texans, but he played in the AFC title game and said on Monday night that he’s feeling great. Kelce has been limited in practice by a knee issue and illness in recent weeks, but hasn’t missed any games and is on track to be in the lineup this Sunday as well.

Reid told pool reporter Dan Pompei that he expects both players to work at the same level again on Thursday.

Center Austin Reiter (wrist) and tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles) were the other two Chiefs listed on the injury report as full participants.