Gardner Minshew: I’m gonna try to prove I’m the best guy for Jaguars

Getty Images

Gardner Minshew started more games than Nick Foles in 2019 and the Jaguars’ only wins of the season came in games that the rookie started, but head coach Doug Marrone wasn’t ready to anoint him as the leading contender for the quarterback job in 2020 earlier this month.

Marrone said that the Jags will be “making sure we’re getting both guys ready” and then making the choice that is the best fit for the coming season. During a visit to PFT Live in Miami, Minshew said that he’s going to be making sure he’s ready even before the team gets back to work this offseason.

“I got two and a half months right now to work my tail off to be as ready as I can be for my team,” Minshew said. “We’ll show back up and I’m gonna try to prove I’m the best guy for my team and that I can help us win games. Anything beyond that is beyond my control.”

Minshew said that he and Foles have an “awsome” relationship and that there’s no one he’d rather go through this process with than the player the Jaguars signed for four years and $88 million a year ago. That contract makes it difficult to move on from Foles, but it may not be enough to put him in the top job.