Jamal Adams ready to be paid what he’s worth

Getty Images

Jamal Adams wants a contract extension, and his representatives and the Jets have begun talks, the All-Pro safety said.

“They’ve talked about it, no numbers yet,” Adams said Wednesday, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended. I do because of not for what I’ve just done on the field, but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year. I’ve proven that I’m the best safety doing it right now.”

Adams, 24, is eligible for a contract extension after completing his third season. With two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro nod, Adams has outplayed his rookie deal, which is set to pay him $3.5 million in 2020.

“I’m not trying to be paid just to be the highest-paid whatever,” Adams said. “I’m trying to get paid for my status and what I’ve done. That’s what I’m about.”

The Bears signed Eddie Jackson to a four-year, $58.4 million contract with $33 million guaranteed earlier this month. Jackson’s $14.6 average per year is the highest for a safety.

“I’m happy for him,” Adams said. “I told him after the Pro Bowl he deserved it. Like I said, I’m not competing to be the highest-paid safety. I’m competing within myself to get what I’m worth, my status. That’s what I’m about.”