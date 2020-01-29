Jimmy Johnson: Cowboys lacked “that inner drive” at times last season

Getty Images

When Jimmy Johnson watched the Cowboys, he saw the same thing others did. They had more talent than an 8-8 team.

“I watched them play a lot of times, and they looked as good as anyone in the league,” Johnson said during the Fox Sports media availability, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “And they are very talented. But then I’d see some adversity happen and they just went blasé.

“I think sometimes you’ve got to be able to grit your teeth and say I’m going to be able to make it happen some way, somehow. I’m going to make it happen, and you’ve got to have that inner drive to do it. At times, they didn’t have that inner drive.”

The Cowboys announced Jan. 5 they were not renewing Jason Garrett’s contract. They hired Mike McCarthy to take Garrett’s place.

Garrett, who played for Johnson in Dallas, now is the Giants’ offensive coordinator.

“Jason is a smart football coach,” Johnson said. “He’s a quality, quality person and without question his experience is going to help him in New York.”