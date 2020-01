Join us Thursday for another huge show from Miami

Getty Images

Wednesday was a huge day for PFT Live from Miami. Thursday will be a big one, too.

It’s another four-hour TV extravaganza on NBCSN, with a long list of guests joining Chris Simms and me.

Thursday’s guests include former NFL running back Warrick Dunn, Saints coach Sean Payton, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovaioloa, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, former NFL defensive end Chris Long, Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms, All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The show gets rolling on NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET, sliding to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET until 11:00 a.m. ET.