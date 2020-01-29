Kenyan Drake is happy Dolphins traded him to a team that valued him more

Getty Images

Kenyan Drake got exactly what he wanted when the Dolphins traded him to the Cardinals — more playing time and more touches.

The running back averaged 11.5 touches per game in six games in Miami, gaining 348 yards. He averaged 18.9 touches in eight games in Arizona, gaining 814 yards.

“I feel like at the end of the day, [the Dolphins] had a plan of how they wanted to go in a direction,” Drake said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I feel like I didn’t fit in that plan. I just feel like when they put in a specific role, just playing third down, or coming out and being a receiving back. I felt like I could run and be a little bit more productive.”

Drake is scheduled to become a free agent in March, but it sounds as if he has found a home and hopes to stay. He characterizes the trade from the team that drafted him in the third round as “everything happens the way it’s supposed to.”

“I got a lot of touches [in Arizona],” Drake said. “I was able to be out on the field and impact on a lot of different levels. I just felt like I was able to go out there and play free without constraints, being in a specific role.”