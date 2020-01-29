Kenyan Drake wants to change the trajectory of his family in free agency

Getty Images

Running back Kenyan Drake liked the way he fit in Arizona a lot more than he liked how things came together with the Dolphins, but it doesn’t sound like that will keep him from looking at other offers this March.

Drake is set to become a free agent in March and he discussed what he’s looking for during an appearance on PFT Live from Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Drake said that he’s looking for a place that will provide him with both football opportunities and a chance to secure a strong future for his family.

“Football is the ultimate team sport, so, obviously, I want to put myself in the best position that I have the best guys around me,” Drake said. “The best individuals in general, not just football players, but at the same time understand [that] behind the game there is a business. I want to make sure I do the right thing for not just right now, but for the trajectory of my family. I play this game to change the lives of the people around me, who I love and care about.”

Drake said that some might give him a “bad rap” for taking that view of what’s next in his career, but is comfortable with his belief that his objectives will result in the best outcome for the coming years.