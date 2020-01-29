Kirk Cousins hopes loss to 49ers galvanizes Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings were able to pull off one upset in the playoffs, but they couldn’t make it two in a row against the 49ers in the divisional round.

San Francisco beat them 27-10 and quarterback Kirk Cousins said on PFT Live that the loss showed the Vikings that they still have work to do in order if they want to contend for championships. He also expressed hope that the loss proves to be an impetus for bigger things rather than a blow that forces them to take a step backward.

“I think when you can win a playoff game, especially on the road, it does something for your confidence [and] for your team’s belief,” Cousins said. “Certainly the next week against San Fran was tough and we saw that there is another mountain to climb that we weren’t ready to climb yet. If anything, maybe that loss to San Fran is what galvanizes us going into OTAs and training camp. Knowing that we have some work to do, we can’t rest on any laurels. We have a place to go that we have proven we weren’t ready to go yet. We will take a lot from both, but there is certainly encouragement [in] winning a playoff game.”

Cousins also talked about the offensive coordinator change from Kevin Stefanski to Gary Kubiak. He said he was thankful that there won’t be too much change to the offense because Kubiak was on hand last season, which should help the team “get on the same page as quickly as possible” so that they can win enough games early in the year that they avoid being on the road in the playoffs again next season.