Mark Ingram: You want to be at your best to avoid letting Lamar Jackson down

Getty Images

The Ravens’ season ended with a divisional round loss to the Titans that saw Tennessee slow down an offense that had been a juggernaut in the regular season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a lot to do with that regular season success and running back Mark Ingram said that was because of more than his playing ability.

“Man, he’s just a special guy,” Ingram said. “Obviously the athletic ability, able to throw the ball, able to run the ball, the leadership — I think just the person he is, it makes people gravitate towards him. He is the type of person that makes you want to be at your best because you don’t want to let him down. You want to be at your best, so that you can make his job as easy as possible. I think everybody in our whole organization rallied around him, supports him, we want to be the best we can so we can help him be successful and ultimately win a championship.”

Ingram said “it’s going to sting” to see someone other than the Ravens win the Super Bowl and that he’ll use it as further “fuel and motivation” for next season.