Marshawn Lynch trying to take care of his “chicken” with trademark filing

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch always has been good at taking care of his “chicken.” After encouraging other NFL players to do the same in using the slang term for money, the running back is seeking protection of the phrase.

Lynch filed an application to trademark “TAKE CARE OF YO’ CHIKCEN” on Jan. 21, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports. The trademark would cover clothing.

Lynch owns a clothing line, Beast Mode Apparel.

In his postgame comments after the Seahawks’ playoff loss in what might stand as his final career game, Lynch urged other players to “Take care of y’all chicken.”

“We’ll see what’s happening,” he said. “But look, I’ll say like this, though, right? It’s a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if they was me or if I had an opportunity to let these little young sahabs know something, I’d say, ‘Take care of y’all money, African, cause that s— don’t last forever.’

“Now I’ve done been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the f— you want to, so I’ll tell y’all right now while y’all in it, take care of y’all bread so when ya’ll done, you go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y’all at it right now, take care of y’all bodies, take care of y’all chicken, take care of y’all mentals. Because we ain’t lasting that long. I had a couple players that I played with that they’re no longer here no longer. They’re no longer. So start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies and y’all chicken so that when y’all ready to walk away, you walk away and you’ll be able to do what you want to do.”

Lynch has T-shirts and hoodies with the “take care of yo’ chicken” and “take care of yo’ mentals” phrases already for sale.