Mitch Trubisky had left shoulder surgery

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will spend the first part of his offseason recovering from surgery.

Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports that Trubisky had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. That’s Trubisky’s non-throwing shoulder and Dickerson reports that the recovery is expected to take a couple of months.

Trubisky injured the shoulder early in the season and General Manager Ryan Pace said that surgery was a possibility when he met with the media at the end of the regular season.

Trubisky didn’t progress as hoped in 2019, but the Bears have said that Trubisky is their starter heading into the 2020 season. The Bears could move to add a veteran option to back him up and serve as a possible replacement if things don’t get any better this year.