Myles Garrett, Roger Goodell to meet about reinstatement early in offseason

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remains suspended for bashing Steelers Mason Rudolph over the head with his helmet, but that suspension may be over before the Browns’ offseason program begins.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he’s planning to meet with Garrett within the next 60 days.

Although Goodell did not say what he expects to come out of that meeting, the report cited a league source as saying Garrett is likely to be reinstated after meeting with Goodell.

The Browns’ offseason program begins on April 6. It appears likely that Garrett will be reinstated by then, and eligible to participate in all team activities.