NFL set to play games in Mexico in 2020, 2021

Getty Images

The NFL played a game in Mexico City for the third time in the last four years during the 2019 season and plans have been set for the league to return there in each of the next two seasons.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced those plans during a press conference in Miami on Wednesday afternoon. He said that there will be games at Estadio Azteca during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. An announcement about which game will be there in 2020 and when it will be played is expected in the coming months.

The league had previously announced an intention to continue playing games in Mexico through the 2021 season, but there was a report last year that the Mexican government would be cutting back on subsidies that helped bring games to the country.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers in Mexico City last November.