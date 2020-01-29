Police chief defends actions of officer in Kareem Hunt stop

Getty Images

A local Ohio police chief is defending the actions of his officer, who didn’t charge Browns running back Kareem Hunt with things he could have, after describing himself as “one of the hugest Browns fans ever.”

Rocky River Patrolman Mike Asbury charged Hunt with speeding, but nothing else after a Jan. 21 stop on Interstate 90 outside of Cleveland. Hunt admitted he wouldn’t pass a drug test, and Asbury found an open container of vodka in the car, and a bag of marijuana. But he didn’t charge Hunt with an open container violation or possession.

Via Evan MacDonald of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Rocky River police Chief Kelly Stillman backed his officer, saying he’s received a few calls of complaint, but even more calls praising Asbury’s handling of the stop. He said Asbury has won awards for his enforcement of drunken driving laws.

“We are human beings, and there’s no policy that says you can’t have a casual conversation with somebody in the back seat of your car,” Stillman said. “I think it’s good to be able to talk with someone on a human being level, and not be a robot. . . .

“Mike is one of my most aggressive guys when it comes to alcohol or drug impairment. He’s an expert at what he does.”

During the stop, after Asbury admitted to being a big fan, he lectured Hunt about his life choices, according to the dash cam video.

The officer found less than a gram of marijuana in the car, and chose not to cite him for it because of a new state law that legalized industrial hemp, per the direction of the department. He also didn’t give Hunt any field sobriety tests, since he saw no other signs of impairment.

Hunt was suspended the first eight games of this season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, after an incident in which he was shown on video shoving and kicking a woman. There were no charges in that case either.