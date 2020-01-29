Report: Fox will offer Greg Olsen a deal as soon as he’s done playing

Getty Images

Greg Olsen seemed to be saying his goodbyes to the Panthers at the end of the season, even though the veteran tight end is still under contract.

Now, he knows he has a safety net.

According to Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com, officials from Fox have made it clear that if Olsen is available next year, they’re offering him an analyst job.

He’s working for the network this week in advance of the Super Bowl, and will do XFL games this spring. He’s called games during bye weeks in the past, and has a smooth delivery that a lot of just-retired players do not.

He stayed mostly healthy last year after two years of foot problems, and caught 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns (while working with backup quarterbacks), so he could still have useful football left in him, if he chooses.