Richard Sherman rejected Lions offer, and Patriot way

Getty Images

When cornerback Richard Sherman had free agency options, he weighed more than just the money that was presented to him.

He also wanted to win, and the play in a place he was comfortable.

Sherman told David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com that he rejected a Lions offer which included more guaranteed money, primarily because he didn’t want to play there.

“But that’s not the kind of football I want to play,” Sherman said. “The way you run their scheme, your culture. You want to do it the Patriots’ way and that’s really not the way I do football. . . .

“I have fun. I like music at practice. I like to hang out and be relaxed in meetings. I don’t like the stressful environment in football. [The Lions] condition every day after practice. My body isn’t built to run all day and night. I’ll be prepared, but I don’t have to be run into the ground.”

He found a home with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, something closer to what he was looking for after he and the Seahawks parted ways.

“That’s what I appreciate about Kyle,” Sherman said. “His culture and the way he did things was very similar to how we did things in Seattle and what I was accustomed to. That made a huge difference. Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games. Or I can go to a place where I’m very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture and I’m very comfortable with the things they do and I really believe we can win.

“Because I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop Kyle when he has the personnel that he has picked and put into spots, and I don’t think there’s anyone that can beat [defensive coordinator Robert] Saleh when he has the personnel that he has picked and put into spots.”

The fact Sherman’s in Miami this week, and the Lions are 9-22-1 and signed up for another year of Matt Patricia trying to create a New England system in Detroit suggests his choice was the right one.