Robert Saleh grateful for opportunity to interview with Browns

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s name should be near the top of the list of head coaching candidates for 2021. He arguably should have had a head coaching job this hiring cycle.

Saleh interviewed with the Browns but did not get the job.

“God always has a plan,” Saleh said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity that I was given by Cleveland, but being here with San Francisco is a hell of a deal, too. So I’m excited to be where I’m at.”

Saleh isn’t worried about when or even if his opportunity will come.

“Whatever’s in the cards to be honest with you. Whatever’s in the cards,” he said.

Saleh, who turns 41 this week, was one of eight candidates to interview with the Browns. They hired Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Saleh and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were the two minority candidates interviewed by the Browns.

“I’m very grateful for Jimmy Haslam and his search committee,” Saleh said. “I really am. That was a learning experience for me. Yeah, you always go in and think you might do something different. But to be honest with you, I think the way Cleveland went about their hiring process, they did such a good job of being thorough and making sure they crossed all their t’s and dotted all their i’s. There’s no doubt in my opinion that they’re going to be headed in the first direction, and I’m excited for them.”