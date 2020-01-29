Roger Goodell: Investigation of Patriots is ongoing, “extremely thorough”

Getty Images

The Patriots acknowledged in early December that a member of their video crew taped the Bengals’ sideline during a game, in violation of league policy. But so far, nothing has been done about that. So what’s taking so long?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his press conference today that the league is still investigating what happened and what to do about it.

“Our responsibility is to make sure we’re being extremely thorough,” Goodell said. “We’re going to get it right and when we come to a conclusion we’ll certainly make sure that people are aware of it.”

Whether this rises to the level of Spygate, which got the Patriots docked a first-round draft pick, remains to be seen. But Goodell said that he feels a responsibility to the other 31 teams to get his decision right, and that decision will come only after an investigation that may last two months.