Roger Goodell: League looks at whole calendar when thinking 17 games

Commissioner Roger Goodell mostly sidestepped a question about the league’s desire to add a 17th regular season game, but insisted the game is safer than ever.

With concussions up slightly from last season, Goodell said the league continues to emphasize research on how to make the game safer.

“Safety has been at the forefront and the number one priority of our players,” he said to open his annual press conference Wednesday.

He cited improvements in equipment (six new helmet models have been improved for next season), and a look at the entire calendar when it comes to any potential changes.

A 17-game regular season would ostensibly be paired with a shortened preseason, allowing the possibility of some semblance of status quo.

He said the goal is to “restructure the season in a way that is smart for the future of the game.”

He specifically mentioned offseason and training camp as part of the larger formula, but coaches are already complaining about the lack of time they have to work with players.