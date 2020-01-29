Roger Goodell: League looks at whole calendar when thinking 17 games

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 29, 2020, 1:17 PM EST
Commissioner Roger Goodell mostly sidestepped a question about the league’s desire to add a 17th regular season game, but insisted the game is safer than ever.

With concussions up slightly from last season, Goodell said the league continues to emphasize research on how to make the game safer.

“Safety has been at the forefront and the number one priority of our players,” he said to open his annual press conference Wednesday.

He cited improvements in equipment (six new helmet models have been improved for next season), and a look at the entire calendar when it comes to any potential changes.

A 17-game regular season would ostensibly be paired with a shortened preseason, allowing the possibility of some semblance of status quo.

He said the goal is to “restructure the season in a way that is smart for the future of the game.”

He specifically mentioned offseason and training camp as part of the larger formula, but coaches are already complaining about the lack of time they have to work with players.

4 responses to “Roger Goodell: League looks at whole calendar when thinking 17 games

  1. But they don’t look at what the fans want. The fans who are the ones who make them rich. Keep messing with the game and you’ll end up like NASCAR.

  2. “Keep messing with the game and you’ll end up like NASCAR.”

    Exactly. I used to love Nascar and the stands were usually full. Now they are often 50-75% empty, and i gave up watching the races when they instituted the stages a few years ago which is a concept I hate.

  3. If you are going to 17 regular season games, you might as well just go to 18 games and then get rid of 2 preseason games. Give each team two bye weeks as well. You will need to start the regular season before Labor Day.

  4. “But they don’t look at what the fans want. The fans who are the ones who make them rich. Keep messing with the game and you’ll end up like NASCAR.”

    Do you really believe that the owners are not constantly gauging and taking into account what their customers want? The reality is that what you want from the NFL is different from what the vast majority of fans want.

