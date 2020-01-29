Roger Goodell not thinking abut retiring soon

Getty Images

Commissioner Roger Goodell has many things on his mind at the moment.

Retirement is not among them.

Asked if he had considered the possibility of retiring after negotiating the next CBA and round of television deals, Goodell said he hadn’t considered it.

“One thing I’ve learned is that your work is never done. There are always things to do,” he said. “I haven’t thought about retiring. It’s not on my agenda. We have too much to do. . . .

“That day is probably closer than it was yesterday.”

The 60-year-old Goodell said that he believed a succession plan was important for the league, but clearly isn’t looking to abandon ship.

While his specific salary isn’t known because of a change in the league’s tax designation, he made $34 million in 2015.