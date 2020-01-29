Saquon Barkley won’t skip leg day this offseason

Getty Images

It’s hard to see Giants running back Saquon Barkley and not notice how muscular his legs are. Barkley’s legs may be even bigger by the start of next season.

Barkley visited the PFT Live set in Miami today and said that he might actually do more strenuous lower-body workouts this offseason as he prepares for his third NFL season, although he said he won’t be doing the insane feats of strength that sometimes went viral on social media when he was at Penn State.

“A lot of people love my legs. I get a lot of compliments on it,” Barkley said. “That’s what I’m going to get back to this year. I kind of got away from it last year,” he said. “Not crazy, like how I was in college, but that’s how I got to where I am. That’s who I am. Why turn away from it?”

Barkley said that explosive power in his lower body is the key to succeeding as an NFL running back.

“What you do in the weight room, and especially what you do with your lower body at the position I play, translates to the football field,” Barkley said.

Still just 22 years old, Barkley may be able to get stronger and more explosive than he already is. The Giants would love to see that in 2020.