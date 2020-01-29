Stefon Diggs on offensive balance: Have to go with what wins games

Getty Images

There were points during the 2019 season when Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen appeared to be dissatisfied with the opportunities they were getting on offense.

During an appearance on PFT Live, Diggs said there were “rough” patches during the year but that making the playoffs and advancing to the divisional round were a sign that they found the right approach for their team. That approach remained heavier on running the ball, which Diggs said is OK as long as the results are positive for the team.

“You want all wheels turning at all times,” Diggs said. “In the year previous to that, we were heavier on the pass and didn’t run enough. This year, we’re heavier on the run and some feel like we didn’t pass enough. To have that healthy balance is hard to say because it’s whatever’s going to win you the week.”

Diggs’ 63 catches were way down from the 102 he snagged in 2018, but he wound up with a career-high 1,130 receiving yards over the 15 games he played in 2019.