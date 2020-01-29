Teddy Bridgewater on free agency: I don’t make decisions with my heart

Getty Images

At this time last year, there was speculation about where quarterback Teddy Bridgewater might wind up as a free agent but he wound up re-signing with the Saints to back up Drew Brees.

It was just a one-year deal, which means that there is once again chatter about what’s next. This year’s outlook is a bit different as Brees is set for free agency and Taysom Hill is an impending restricted free agent, so there’s a lot of balls in the air in New Orleans.

Bridgewater appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday and discussed his outlook for this trip through free agency.

“Last year everyone said I turned down X amount of dollars to go back to New Orleans. Honestly, for me, I’m a businessman but I’m a smart businessman, Bridgewater said. “I don’t make decisions with my heart, I use my brain to think things through. Last year I made the decision to return to New Orleans and it worked out for the better for me. This year, it’s one of those deals where like I said it’ll be the same thing. I don’t try to make any decision of the impulse of my heart. I think things through and go from there.”

Bridgewater started five games in 2019 while Brees was out with a right thumb injury. The Saints won all five of those games while Bridgewater completed 115-of-165 passes for 1,205 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.