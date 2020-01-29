Tevin Coleman limited in return to practice; Dee Ford off injury report

AP

Tevin Coleman missed practice all last week, but the running back and the team expressed confidence about his availability for Super Bowl LIV.

Coleman, who dislocated his right shoulder early in the NFC Championship Game, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

Coleman played only eight snaps in the victory over the Packers, with his departure opening the door for Raheem Mostert‘s big day. Coleman gained 105 yards and scored two touchdowns on 22 carries in the divisional-round victory over the Vikings.

The 49ers had only two other players on their injury report: Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) also were limited.

Defensive lineman Dee Ford was removed from the report after limited participation last week with quadriceps and hamstring injuries.