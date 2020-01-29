Titans inside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie leaving for Lions

Getty Images

Tyrone McKenzie is leaving the Titans after two seasons, John Glennon of TheAthletic.com reports.

McKenzie coached the inside linebackers in Tennessee.

McKenzie is joining the Lions’ coaching staff, Brent Dougherty of 104.5 The Zone reports.

The Lions hired former Eagles’ defensive backs coach Cory Undlin last week to be their defensive coordinator.

McKenzie began his coaching career with the Rams in 2017 as an assistant special teams coach.

The Patriots, with Lions head coach Matt Patricia on their coaching staff, made McKenzie a third-round draft choice in 2009. He never played a down for New England but appeared in three games with the Bucs in 2010 and 16 games with the Vikings in 2012.