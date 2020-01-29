Washington kicks tires on Seantrel Henderson

Getty Images

Seantrel Henderson wasn’t able to finish last season, but he’s looking for a new home.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, Washington worked out the former Texans tackle Wednesday.

Henderson played four games last year, starting one, before the Texans put him on the non-football injury list. He was waived a month later.

Henderson has struggled with Crohn’s disease and an assortment of injuries in the past, and has twice been suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The former Bills seventh-rounder has appeared in 39 career games in six seasons, with 29 starts.