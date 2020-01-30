A year after firing Bob Sutton, Andy Reid credits him for “building a foundation”

Getty Images

A year ago, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton after Kansas City’s defense fell short in the AFC Championship Game. But with the Chiefs’ new-look defense now in the Super Bowl, Reid is giving Sutton some credit.

Reid said today that the Chiefs’ defense has played very well and that it’s a credit not only to current defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the other first-year position coaches on the Chiefs’ defense, but also to Sutton and last year’s defensive staff.

“In Bob Sutton’s own way he has a piece of this too. Those coaches did a good job of building a foundation for us,” Reid said.

It was classy for Reid to bring up Sutton, without being asked, as someone who contributed to the Chiefs being at the Super Bowl this week. It didn’t end well for Sutton in Kansas City, but Reid still considers him one of the people who helped the Chiefs get here.