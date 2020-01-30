Allen Robinson hopes to remain in Chicago long term

Getty Images

Allen Robinson has spent the past two seasons in Chicago after leaving Jacksonville to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears in 2018. The receiver hopes to stay with the Bears beyond 2020.

“I think the biggest thing is that, again, it definitely takes both sides,” Robinson said Thursday, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s a lot that goes into it. Everybody knows I want to be in Chicago.

“We’re just trying to figure this out. I’m sure that [Bears General Manager] Ryan [Pace], he has a lot going on, stuff he’s trying to figure out. . . .Also, at the end of the day, I’m just preparing, going into a contract year. Because it is the last year of my deal and there’s nothing I can do solely to change that myself.”

Robinson, 26, knows a long-term deal this offseason becomes much easier if the NFL and NFLPA reach agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before the new league year.

Robinson caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

“I want to be in Chicago, if they’ll have me,” Robinson said. “The biggest thing is, I can’t make that happen solely myself. I just gotta control what I can control. I know that everything will probably play out fine.”