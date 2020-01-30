Andy Reid: “Humbled” by support, but it’s about the team

Getty Images

There have been several Chiefs players who said that part of their motivation for winning the Super Bowl is to fill in the remaining blank spot on Andy Reid’s coaching record and there have been plenty of others outside the organization who have expressed their own desire to see Reid win the big one on Sunday.

Reid was asked about that support during his Thursday press conference in Miami. He said he was “humbled” by what people have had to say, but that it was “a team effort” to get to this point and that he’s not thinking about himself as he finishes preparations for the 49ers.

“My complete focus is on making sure that we as coaches do a good job and that the players do a good job in the Super Bowl,” Reid said.

It’s no surprise that Reid resists the notion of making the game about him as that’s part of the reason why so many people would like to see him finally get the ring.