Andy Reid says Eric Bieniemy has nothing more to prove, just needs an opportunity

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was passed over again this year despite being a popular head-coaching candidate, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says there’s nothing more for Bieniemy to do.

Asked what else Bieniemy has to do to be prepared to be a head coach, Reid’s answer was simple: Nothing.

“I really don’t think he needs to work on anything to be a head coach. He’s ready to go. He just needs the opportunity,” Reid said.

Reid said that when he thinks of an assistant coach who has what it takes to be a head coach, he thinks of Bieniemy.

“I’m Eric Bieniemy’s biggest fan. I think he’d be a great head coach,” Reid said. “When I talk about leaders of men, you’re not going to find a finer one than Eric Bieniemy. He knows the buttons to push, he’s got a great offensive mind, he’s our offensive coordinator, he organizes everything, he’s the one that’s calling the plays into the quarterback.”

Bieniemy has everything except a job offer. Perhaps that will come in 2021.