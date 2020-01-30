Arthur Blank looking for “different set of results on the field”

Getty Images

There are business-side realities for the Falcons, who saw a high number of fans defaulting on PSL payments.

But owner Arthur Blank hopes that improving the football product helps alleviate some of those concerns.

Blank told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that continuing the team’s strong second half (6-2 after a 1-7 start) would be crucial.

“Part of that, obviously, is that we are going to have produce a different set of results on the field,” Blank said. “That’s definitely been a factor. So, I’m optimistic that we can do that this coming year based on a variety things. All the things that characterized the turnaround of the second half of the season are things that I believe can carry forward to next year.”

Of course, it will take time to solve the problems created by millions of dollars worth of defaults on PSL payments, though Blank downplayed some of those issues.

“Some of the defaults are kind of predictable,” Blank said. “A lot of it is driven by life changes and circumstances. People move away. They get divorced. They get married. They have children. A variety of things that change people’s circumstances and the ability to continue to afford those.

“Overall, our success has been really good with PSLs. We have defaults. We had them last year. We’ll have them again this year, and we need to continue to find ways to make sure that they are sold through and we have the kind of fan experience in the stadium, that’s important.”

Back-to-back losing seasons don’t help, but Blank kept his football staff intact this offseason in hopes of continuity.