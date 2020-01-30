Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to QB coach

Getty Images

The Bengals found themselves in need of a quarterbacks coach this week when Alex Van Pelt took the offensive coordinator job with the Browns and they filled it from within the organization.

The team announced on Thursday that Dan Pitcher has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to Van Pelt’s former position. Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016 and spent his first two years as an offensive assistant working with wide receivers before moving on to work with quarterbacks.

“I am excited to promote Dan to quarterbacks coach,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “Dan is a rising star who has demonstrated that he has a bright future as he continues to take on more responsibility. Dan’s background as a successful college quarterback, along with his experience coaching wide receivers and helping Alex in the quarterback room will allow him to bring great value to that position.”

With the Bengals expected to use the first overall pick on quarterback Joe Burrow, Pitcher should have plenty of work on his plate during his first year in the new job.